Wendell Young previews the Chicago Wolves’ 25th anniversary season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - He was there at the beginning, when AHL first came to Chicago in 1994. That was as a goaltender for the franchise as they started up at Allstate Arena.

Twenty-five years later, Wendell Young remains with the Chicago Wolves, this time as the team's general manager, helping the teams celebrate a silver anniversary.

Before the season begins in October, Wendell joined Sports Feed Wednesday to talk about the season ahead with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also discussed the first 25 years of the franchise and the reason they continue to succeed.

