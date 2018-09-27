Camron Smith talks Bears and Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is a sense of optimism for both teams as they start out their seasons this fall.

The Bears have shown their potential in the first three games of the season, using a dynamic defense to put themselves in first place alone in the NFC Central. Meanwhile the Bulls have a bit more positive energy than in the past with a younger roster that showed glimpses of potential a year ago.

What will become of both teams this season? Can there be a major breakthrough?

Camron Smith of Comcast appeared on Sports Feed to discuss both teams over two segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion on the show in the video above or below.