Jason Van Dyke trial continues Thursday

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, will continue Thursday.

The man who called 911 to report McDonald inside a locked truck lot on Oct. 20, 2014, testified Wednesday. He told jurors McDonald attacked him with a knife before fleeing. Van Dyke fatally shot McDonald minutes later.

The officer is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Testimony will continue Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.