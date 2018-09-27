Julie DiCaro discusses a number of Cubs’ topics on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While they've been successful, the final weeks of Cubs' seasons lately have been about preparing for the playoffs ahead. Typically the drama has been low, considering that the races were mostly decided, especially in 2015 and 2016.

But 2018 is much different. Yes the Cubs have a playoff spot sealed up, but their goal is the division title, and they're in a fight with the Brewers to get that spot. Kris Bryant remains injured after getting hit on the wrist, and the team is still trying to find a full-time closer.

On top of that comes the Addison Russell investigation by Major League Baseball into domestic abuse allegations levied by his ex-wife Melisa Reidy-Russell.

Julie DiCaro of 670 The Score has followed all these angles the past few weeks and joined Sports Feed to discuss them with Josh Frydman on Thursday. You can watch her segments in the video above or below.