Lauren Magiera previews a big weekend for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It might not be what the fans or the team ideally wanted, but in the next four games, the Cubs will determine their NL Central fate.

A game against the Pirates and then three against the Cardinals along with the Brewers' series with the Tigers will decide which team will win the division for 2018, and the race figures to be tight down to the final day.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News will be at the ballpark this weekend as the Cubs play the final four games of the season, talking to the team and following the games as they try to lock up the top spot in the National League.

Before the start of Thursday's game, Lauren joined Sports Feed live from Wrigley Field to discuss the weekend ahead with Josh Frydman. Watch her segment in the video above.