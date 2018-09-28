Addison Russell’s ex-wife speaks out after alleging abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A week after accusing ex-husband Addison Russell of physical abuse, Melisa Reidy told ESPN she has spoken with Major League Baseball investigators.

Reidy in a blog post last week accused Russell, a Chicago Cubs shortstop, of years of abuse. In a now-deleted Instagram post in 2017, Reidy alleged Russell was unfaithful; a friend then commented on the post with allegations of physical abuse by Russell.

Russell has denied all allegations. He was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Reidy told ESPN she has spoken with MLB investigators. She said her decision to speak out was partly inspired by the #metoo movement — and that she shared her story to help others in similar situations.

She also told ESPN she was ambivalent about seeing Russell punished by MLB.

Read the full interview here.