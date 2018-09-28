U.S. Department of Education holding almost $15 million from CPS

The U.S. Department of Education is withholding $14.9 million from Chicago Public Schools.

According to a new report from the Chicago Tribune , the Department of Education is freezing grant money for the Magnate Schools Assistance Program.

This comes after other, recent stories from the Chicago Tribune included details of CPS failing to protect students from sexual violence.

The Department of Education sent a letter to the Tribune saying the lack of action by CPS violates Title IX.

The Department of Education is stopping the funds until CPS can prove they have appropriately responded to the claims.

CPS told the Tribune it has complied with all requests and has taken steps to respond to and prevent abuse.