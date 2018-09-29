Authorities still working to ID body found in South Side sewer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to identify a body found in an Englewood sewer Friday. The office is awaiting dental records.

Relatives of a missing landlord, Vasudeva Kethireddy, say they have a strong feeling it is him.

The 76-year-old man went missing nearly two months ago. He was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Chase bank at 69th Street and Ashland Avenue. Kethireddy is from Rolling Meadows, but owns property in Englewood and was in the area to pick up rent from his tenants. His car was found a few days later at 62nd and May streets, about ten feet from where the body was discovered Friday.

The Kethireddy family is offering an $11,000 reward for information in this case.