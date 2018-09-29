Cubs fans still hopeful after Saturday loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs fans are waiting to see what happens at the Milwaukee Brewers game Saturday night — but it's definitely not over yet.

It was a close game Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the Cubs ultimately lost 2-1. Cubs fans left the game a little nervous, but not completely out of hope. There were some sad faces, but most fans are optimistic.

It's the fourth year in a row the Cubs have won 90 games or more under manager Joe Maddon and made it to the playoffs.

