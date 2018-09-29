Man carves 400-pound pumpkin at Lincoln Park Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Lincoln Park Zoo is embracing autumn with its fourth annual Fall Fest — and Steve Dahlke is delighting crowds with giant pumpkin carvings.

For the past 30 years, Dahlke has turned monster pumpkins into goblins and ghouls. His work has appeared on pumpkins as small as five pounds and as large as 2,100 pounds.

"I grew my own pumpkins," Dahlke said. "This one company saw my work, and they liked what I did and gave me 15 little pumpkins."

The business grew from there.

Dahlke will be at Lincoln Park Zoo most Fridays through the end of October, carving pumpkins live in the late morning and early afternoon. To see more of his work, click here. For more information on Fall Fest, click here.