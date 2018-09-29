Police issue warning after 12 carjackings on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A community alert was issued from police after a number of armed carjackings on the Far South Side.

They report at least 12 robberies in Calumet Police District since August, all tied to the same group of people.

The carjackings happened at all hours of the day, usually late at night or early morning, but some incidents happened in broad daylight.

The district includes Roseland and Pullman neighborhoods.

Police did not give a detailed description of the carjackers, but said they wore hooded sweatshirts tied tightly over their heads, or they covered the lower part of their faces.

The carjackings happened: