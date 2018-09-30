Eli Hershkovich looks ahead to the Cubs’ one-game playoffs for the NL Central title on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Cubs are going to be in the postseason no matter what, but they're going to get one more game in the regular season to try and earn the top seed in the National League.

Their win along with the Brewers' triumph over the Tigers left both teams even with records of 95-67 - necessitating a one-game playoff Monday to decide an NL Central winner.

The winner hosts the NLDS starting Thursday, with the loser forced into a Wild Card Game on Tuesday evening.

Eli Hershkovich of 670 The Score appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the match-up Monday on the show Sunday night with Josh Frydman. He also discussed the Bears' dominating victory over the Bucs at Soldier Field in which Mitchell Trubisky had six touchdown passes.

To watch Eli's segments on Sunday's show, click on the video above or below.