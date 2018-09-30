FeedonThis: Recapping a dominant Bears’ day at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a long time since Bears fans got to enjoy an afternoon like this.

The offense was amazing and a the defense was dominant. Mitchell Trubisky threw six touchdowns while Khalil Mack had another strip sack for a fourth-consecutive week. It's a 48-10 victory that has everyone feeling wonderful as the team heads to the bye week.

Jarrett Payton watched it all go down at Soldier Field and he joined Sports Feed from the venue to talk about the game with Josh Frydman. That's part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

The guys also discussed the Cubs as they prepare for a 163rd game of the regular season to decide who will be the National League Central Division Championship.

That's Monday at Wrigley Field against the Brewers, and the guys discussed that contest in the video above.