Police searching for suspect after shooting at Walmart in Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Police are searching for a man who is considered a suspect in a shooting at a Walmart in Indiana.

An adult and a child were injured in the shooting that happened Sunday night at a Walmart on US 30 in Hobart.

One witness said dozens of shots were fired, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Another witness told WGN he was walking to his car when he heard two gunshots from inside the store around 8 p.m., and the glass shattered.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police are looking for the man in this photo:

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.