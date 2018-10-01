3 dead, including child, after multi-car accident on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were killed and three others were injured after a four-car accident on the city's South Side.

The Chicago Fire Department said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday on 69th and Loomis streets in Englewood.

Police said they saw a silver-colored sedan traveling at a high speed and driving erratically on 69th Street. They turned on their lights and followed the car, which continued driving eastbound on 69th Street. Police then stopped following the vehicle. The car kept going and failed to stop at a red light at Loomis Street and struck a vehicle. Police said the impact caused that vehicle to strike two other cars that were stopped at the light.

3-year-old Cabari Turner, 24-year-old Antonio Cowan and 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner were killed.

Three others were injured, including a 2-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman, who was transported to an area hospital for neck and back pain.

Police and witnesses said they driver they believe who caused the crash ran away.

A weapon was recovered in the vehicle. No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

