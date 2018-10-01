Jason Van Dyke trial continues Monday

CHICAGO — The trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald, is slated to continue Monday.

Defense attorneys last week called their first witnesses, including a doctor who said McDonald took PCP the day he died and an ER surgeon who said a bullet to McDonald’s chest likely killed him within minutes.

A police academy trainer testified that Van Dyke was trained to shoot rapidly and immediately reload his gun. An officer on the scene the night of the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting said McDonald looked “deranged.”

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times.