Cubs to face Rockies in Tuesday’s Wild Card game at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs will face off against the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday's Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field.

Jon Lester will start for Chicago while Kyle Freeland will get the start for Colorado. Both pitchers faced each other at Wrigley Field on April 30th, with Lester getting a no decision and Freeland taking the loss in a 3-2 Cubs' victory.

The winner of the game will face the Brewers in the National League Division Series that's scheduled to start on Thursday.

This year Joe Maddon's team faced the Rockies six times with both series coming early in the season. The Cubs took 2-of-3 from Colorado from April 20th-22nd at Coors Field, with the Rockies taking 2-of-3 in the return trip to Wrigley Field April 30th-May 2nd.

This marks the second time that the Cubs have taken part in a Wild Card playoff game since Major League Baseball introduced it during the 2012 postseason. Back in 2015, the Cubs beat the Pirates 4-0 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh to advance to the National League Division Series.