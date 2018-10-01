Josh Frydman discusses the Cubs’ loss in the tiebreaker, upcoming Wild Card game Tuesday on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There were hopes it would be another champagne celebration at Wrigley Field. Instead, the Cubs are facing a quick elimination from the postseason.

On Monday the Cubs lost their National League Central Division Tiebreaker to the Brewers 3-1 at Wrigley Field. Their bats never woke up in time, and two eighth innings runs were enough for Milwaukee to beat them for the division title.

Now the Cubs are staring down a "Win or Go Home" Wild Card playoff game against the Rockies Tuesday at Wrigley Field, where they'll have to win to keep their season going.

Josh Frydman watched it all go down at Wrigley Field on Monday and he joined Sports Feed to discuss the game and the upcoming Wild Card match-up with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

