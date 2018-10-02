Jason Van Dyke could testify Tuesday, sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It would be extraordinarily rare for an on-duty Chicago police officer to take the stand in his own trial, but Jason Van Dyke may do just that.

Forty witnesses have shared their account of what happened the night Laquan McDonald was killed. Now, sources tell WGN News that Van Dyke may take the stand in his own defense as early as Tuesday.

Court adjourned early Monday due to a sick juror. Defense attorneys are expected to call their final witnesses this week at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014. Dashcam video, which was released 13 months later via court order, sparked massive protests.