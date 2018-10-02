Sahadev Sharma previews the 2018 NL Wild Card game between the Cubs and Rockies on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the first time since the 2015, the Cubs will need to win a Wild Card game just to make it to the Final Four of the National League.

A loss to the Brewers in the National League Central Division Tiebreaker means the Cubs have to take part in the one-game playoff to decide which of the two non-division winners will move on to the division series.

Before that game got underway, Sahadev Sharma took sometime to preview the match-up at Wrigley Field on Sports Feed. He discussed a number of storylines heading into the contest, from Jon Lester to the Cubs' hitting with Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.