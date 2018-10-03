Chris Herring looks ahead to the Bulls’ 2018-2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The first year of rebuilding is done, so what will the second year bring?

No one from the Bulls so far is willing to put an exact expectation on the season - whether that is a developmental goal or the hope to get a playoff berth. Either way, there are still plenty of unknowns about Fred Hoiberg's squad as opening night gets closer and closer.

Chris Herring of ESPN appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the Bulls as part of his NBA discussion on the show Wednesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Along with some of the Bulls' players of interest, the guys also discussed what could be ahead for Jimmy Butler in his trade drama in Minnesota.

You can watch Chris' segments in the video above or below.