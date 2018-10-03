Dan Roan looks back at the Cubs 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's October 3rd, and already it's over.

Most expected the Cubs to at least make it to the National League Division Series, while some still held out hope they'd pull it together to make another run to the Fall Classic.

But in the end, the team just didn't have it in the final part of the year, and their offense let them down at the absolutely wrong time. Now their season's over, out of the playoffs for the first time before the National League Championship Series in the Joe Maddon era.

Dan Roan of WGN News followed the team the entire season and was at Wrigley Field for the Wild Card loss to Rockies on Tuesday. He appeared on Sports Feed Wednesday night to talk about the season just completed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discuss in the video above.