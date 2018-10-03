‘Way too much inaction’: Sheriff responds after release of video in Lake County Jail death investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- New jail surveillance video has been released as part of the investigation into the death of an inmate last month.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said there was "way too much inaction" when 32-year-old Edward Robinson went into medical distress on Sept. 19 in the Lake County Jail.

"That's why the video was upsetting to me. An individual is laying on the ground, and quite frankly, I didn't think there was the rush I would have hoped in terms of applying CPR," Curran expressed.

Robinson was found unresponsive and alone in his cell.

He was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

Curran is not blaming his staff for the death, but he's demoted two top jail commanders with a lieutenant and sergeant placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal review.