Suspect injured in Alsip police-involved shooting on Chicago’s South Side

ALSIP, Ill. -- Two Alsip officers and a suspect were sent to the hospital following a police-involved shooting overnight.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Alsip police were in pursuit of a black Cadillac with New York plates. The officers then trailed the vehicle into the parking lot of Midpointe Apartments at 115th and Pulaski in the city's Mount Greenwood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The Cadillac then crashed into two unmarked Alsip police cars. Alsip officers got out of a squad car and opened fire on the vehicle.

The offender was shot and transported to the hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Two Alsip officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.