$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest of man who fatally shot 2 in Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- The Jewish United Fund is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads police to the person who fatally shot two men in Rogers Park over the past week.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a masked person suspected in the two homicides. The seemingly random murders have left the community on edge.

Police published footage from September 30 of a person dressed in all black and a ski mask walking towards the 1400 block of West Sherwin, where 73-year-old Douglass Watts was shot in the head, and additional footage of the suspect fleeing down an alley.

Monday night, 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowicz was also shot in the head as he walked near the lakefront in Loyola Park. After an initial investigation, police announced Tuesday that bullet casings from both shootings were a match, and the murders were likely committed by the same man. Police said there is no clear motive in either case.

Police said they’ve saturated the area with additional officers. Forty detectives are now devoted to the investigation and the FBI and the ATF are assisting.

A community meeting was held Thursday evening and police said they have no doubt the suspect lives in the area where the killings occurred. They said he may kill again and said if anyone thinks their approach to the situation is too aggressive, they are not apologizing.

“There’s a guy loose who has just murdered—executed—two citizens who were law-abiding citizens, minding their own business, walking down the street. So, yeah, I'm gonna say the officers are doing exactly what we want them to do right now," First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio, said.

Another community meeting was held Wednesday at the Loyola Park Fieldhouse. Local officials and police updated hundreds of residents on the investigation and listened to their concerns.

Alderman Joe Moore’s office is right around the corner from where Watts was killed. He says he won’t speculate on a possible motive but says police are doing everything they can.

"It does not appear robbery was a motive, so people of course are understandably concerned and frightened," Ald. Moore said.

Moore urging residents to continue their daily routines, but said anyone with information should contact police.

Community activist Raul Montes, Jr. is also offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

There were some questions over whether the shootings could be hate crimes. Police said that it is possible, but right now, they do not believe it is probable.