Chance the Rapper’s second annual SocialWorks summit today

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is hosting his second annual SocialWorks summit Thursday afternoon, outlining ways his nonprofit will continue to support children in Chicago.

This year’s plans include a new initiative that focuses specifically on mental health.

SocialWorks has teamed up with Chicago Public Schools principals, as well as the Children First Fund, to develop the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund, which provides grants to schools that have dealt with budget cuts.

Chance the Rapper founded SocialWorks two years ago to help empower kids.

The summit will be held at the Chicago Cultural Center.