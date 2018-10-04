Closing arguments in Jason Van Dyke trial to begin Thursday

CHICAGO — Closing arguments are slated to begin Thursday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke took the stand Tuesday to say he only shot McDonald after the teen refused to drop his knife and continued to advance at the officer. Van Dyke’s testimony contradicts accounts from eyewitnesses, who testified McDonald was walking away from police when Van Dyke opened fire.

Van Dyke, now 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery for shooting 17-year-old McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014, near 41st Street and Pulaski Road.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer in decades to be charged with murder for an on-duty incident.

Live updates:

9:10 a.m. Case has been called. Closing arguments are expected to begin once the jury arrives. Court is in recess.