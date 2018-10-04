FeedonThis: A #TBT and today moment for Jarrett in Social Fodder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was quite an active Social Fodder for Jarrett Payton on Thursday, with highlights come from both his past and his busy morning.

The renewal of the Miami-Florida State rivalry was a #TBT for the host during the segment while his event in Decatur was also part of his discussion with Josh Frydman.

That's part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis from Thursday's show, which you can watch in the video above.

The Blackhawks opened a new season on Thursday night with hopes that some younger players can add to their veteran core to get tehm back to the postseason.

Josh and Jarrett previewed the opener in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs' season has been over for 48 hours and the questions of what happened to their offense persist even after the Wild Card game loss - especially for Kris Bryant.

Jarrett and Josh discuss his injury-plagued year and how he might rebound in 2019 in the video above.

Like usual, the guys made their College Football picks for the local games in Week 6.

See their picks in the video above.