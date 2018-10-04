Women cite damage to Illinois children in seeking stricter gun laws

CHICAGO — Three Chicago women have filed a lawsuit calling for tighter regulation of gun sales in Illinois, including the video-recording of transactions and background checks on all gun store and gun show employees.

In their lawsuit, the women contend gun violence inflicts physical, mental and emotional damage on children that “substantially limits” their ability to succeed in school and in life.

Attorney Thomas Geoghegan filed the lawsuit Wednesday. He says guns are flooding Chicago and are not only killing its children but also destroying survivors emotionally and psychologically.

One of the women filing the suit is Tywanna Patrick, who said she left the trial of the person accused of killing her son in 2014 to speak about the lawsuit. She says her 11-year-old granddaughter still struggles with her uncle’s death.