Chicago police investigate string of North Side carjackings

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for suspects in a string of armed robberies and carjackings on the city's North Side.

Police say there were four incidents this week: in the 1400 block of West Sunnyside on Oct. 1 around 10:30 p.m.; in the 2900 block of North Paulina on Oct. 3 around 9:45 p.m.; 3600 block of North Greenview on Oct. 3 around 10 p.m.; and in the 2300 block of West Waveland on Oct. 3 around 11:45 p.m.

In each case, gunmen approached people while they were alone in their stopped vehicle or alone on the street.

Offenders then pulled out handguns and demanded the victim's vehicle or property.

Police have issued an alert to residents in the areas where the crimes occurred, advising them to be mindful of their surroundings.