Jury deliberations to continue Friday in Jason Van Dyke trial

CHICAGO — Jurors are expected to continue deliberations Friday in the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with murdering Laquan McDonald.

Twelve jurors and three alternates were sequestered Thursday after more than four hours of deliberations at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, 2650 S. California Ave.

Van Dyke, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying of 17-year-old McDonald, who was shot 16 times. Jurors were told Thursday they have the option of convicting Van Dyke of second-degree murder, which is probationable.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer in decades to be charged with murder for an on-duty incident.

Live Updates:

9:20 a.m.: Jury arrives back in courtroom to continue deliberations. Judge may revoke Van Dyke’s bond after Van Dyke returning to court late Thursday. He said his daughter was threatened at school. Judge Gaughan is seeking to see proof of the threat.