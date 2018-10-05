Man in custody following threats tied to Van Dyke trial, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a person was taken into custody Thursday night following threats made against “officers and public officials” related to the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police said the man was reportedly still being questioned Friday morning and charges are expected to be filed in the afternoon.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to provide additional information and would not say whom the threats were targeting, or if the threats are related to those received by Van Dyke’s daughter on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.