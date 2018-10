Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is ushering in fall with its 31st annual Apple Fest.

Organizers are expecting 25,000 attendees at the two-day festival, which stretches along Lincoln Avenue from Lawrence to Eastwood. Vendors sell pies, apple cider, doughnuts and more.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There's a $5 suggested donation.

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.