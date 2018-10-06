CLTV televising live WGN News coverage of Jason Van Dyke trial

Phil Vettel reviews Dutch & Doc’s

Posted 9:30 PM, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:45PM, October 6, 2018

CHICAGO — Dutch & Doc's is located in Lakeview at 3600 N. Clark St. It's a new concept by BOKA Restaurant Group and Chef Chris Pandel.