2-year-old killed after fight at house party leads to gunfire

CHICAGO -- A fight at a house party spilled outside and led to gunfire on the Northwest Side Saturday night, killing a 2-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old who were standing nearby.

Police said the two were standing outside on the 2200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when a "physical altercation between two females" broke out in a nearby alley. Then, someone fired shots.

The 2-year-old was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where they were later pronounced dead. The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said no one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.