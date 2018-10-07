Kenneth Davis returns to Sports Feed to talk Bears and Bulls on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When he appears on Sports Feed, there is never a shortage of good conversation.

That was the case once again on Sunday as Kenneth Davis of "The D and Davis Show" joined Josh Frydman on the set to discuss a few topics concerning two teams in Chicago.

Even though they're off, the Bears' start to the 2018 season has caused plenty of chatter around the city, from the performance in Week 4 by Mitchell Trubisky and the defense's dominance all season long.

Plus the Bulls are getting closer and closer to the start of their season while Derrick Rose's 30th birthday has stirred more debate on his legacy in his hometown.

Kenneth discussed all of these subjects with Josh on Sunday's show, and you can watch that in the video above or below.