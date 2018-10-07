Phil Barnes looks back on the Cubs’ 2018 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Most expected the Cubs to be taking the field on a misty day at Wrigley Field for their third National League Division Series games.

Instead, the team is already a couple of days into making their plans for the offseason.

A late-season offensive power outage along with a strong finish by the Brewers led to the Cubs' elimination from the playoffs in the National League Wild Card game on Tuesday. Already the Rockies' playoffs are over as Milwaukee has continued their domination into the National League Championship Series.

Meanwhile, Theo Epstein is sticking with Joe Maddon as manager as the team plots their next move to get the team farther in the playoffs last season.

Phil Barnes of Vine Line appeared on Sports Feed to discuss what might be ahead for the team with Josh Frydman on Monday's show. You can watch his segments on the program in the video above or below.