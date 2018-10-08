Uber, Lyft to offer discounted rides on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uber and Lyft are offering a unique service this election day.

The ride share apps announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on November 6th.

Lyft made the announcement back in August, while Uber released its statement last week.

Lyft is working with vote.org and TurboVote to provide users with discounted rides, as well as partnering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit group Vote Latino.

Uber is partnering with hashtag #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide similar options for riders.

Uber will also offer a "Get to the polls button" the day of to help voters quickly find their polling place.