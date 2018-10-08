Activist calls for Mayor Emanuel’s removal after Van Dyke verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Gregory Livingston says Mayor Rahm Emanuel needs to go, now that Laquan McDonald's death has been legally declared a murder.

"Could he have allowed the tape to be seen by the public, or informed the public about this tape? Yes he could have, but he didn't. And why? Because it was about his re-election," Livingston said. "He made a 17-year-old ward of the state's death his life about votes. And that's wrong."

Livingston says Emanuel committed a crime by covering a murder. He says they plan to pursue legal action even after the mayor's term is over.

Livingston has called for the mayor's removal before.

His last mass protest attempted to block the Kennedy Expressway last month.