FeedonThis: Are the Bears the team to beat in the NFC North?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Through the first month of the season, they've found their way to the top of the division - and it's been a while.

For the first time in a half-decade, the team is in first place heading into October, exciting a fan base that's had little to root for recently when it comes to the orange and blue.

But are we at the point where we can call the Bears the team to beat?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that prospect on Sports Feed on Monday, and that's part of #FeedonThis from the show in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Man Crush Monday featured a selection of two players by the hosts - one from the NFL and one from college.

See their picks in the video above.