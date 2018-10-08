Jonathan Toews completes incredible start to the season with an NHL honor

CHICAGO – For the past few years, Blackhawks fans have been waiting for their captain to show some of the scoring punch that he did during his first few years with the franchise.

Jonathan Toews certainly was able to “Turn Back The Clock” this week – and the NHL honored him for it on Monday.

The league named the Blackhawks’ center their second star of the week after a strong first three games of the season. In a pair of overtime wins and a Sunday loss to the Maple Leafs, Toews scored five goals and dished out an assist in one of his best stretches of play in years.

His best effort came against the Blues on Saturday when Toews helped to rally the team from a 2-0 deficit in the early part of the contest. The captain scored two goals in regulation then added a breakaway game-winner in overtime to keep the Blackhawks undefeated during the young season.

On Sunday, he opened the scoring with his fifth goal in three games as the Blackhawks began the United Center portion of their schedule.

“His play over three games has been pretty amazing,” said Joel Quenneville of Toews on Sunday. “As far as his pace, possession time. That line has been effective as well. But his quickness is noticeable, he has the puck more, he’s around the net. Almost every one of his goals outside of the breakaway I think were him being around the net. We saw that in preseason as well.”

It’s all exciting for the Blackhawks and the fans to see the early resurgence of Toews, who saw his production dip in the 2017-2018 season. His 20 goals were lowest of his career and the 32 assists were the least in a non-shortened season since his rookie campaign of 2017-2018.

So far, Toews has a 1/4 of his goal total from last season in three games. By no means is it a full comeback, but it’s quite a start for what hopes to be a “Turn Back The Clock” campaign for the captain.