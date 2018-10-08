Jordan Bernfield looks back at the Cubs’ season, ahead to College Basketball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a time to say goodbye and hello at the same time for Jordan Bernfield.

The ESPN play-by-play announcer was back on Sports Feed to discuss the end of the 2018 Cubs season, a playoff campaign that fell short on expectations. At the same time, Jordan was looking ahead to another season of College Basketball that's just about a month away.

He discusses both of those topics on the show on Monday night as he joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the CLTV studios. You can watch his discussion on the Cubs along with hoops teams like Loyola and Northwestern by clicking on video above or below.