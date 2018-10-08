Treasure Island employees to rally for healthcare, 2 months pay after abrupt closing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Former Treasure Island grocery store employees are planning to rally this morning outside of the company's headquarters in Lakeview, demanding health insurance and two months pay.

Treasure Island announced at the end of last week that it plans to close all the company's six remaining locations by October 12.

Employees received termination letters on Sept. 29, according to a former employee who wishes to remain anonymous.

The workers union says this violates labor laws because the company's 700 employees were not given 60 days notice.