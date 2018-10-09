2 iron workers injured, 1 fatally, in Evanston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A 55-year-old iron worker was killed and another was injured after a construction accident in Evanston.

The accident happened Tuesday morning at a building under construction near downtown Evanston.

Officials said workers were unloading support columns when the rigging gave way, trapping two of them.

One of the victims had to be pulled out from under a column. Both workers were rushed to Evanston Hospital.

One of the workers, a 55-year-old male, has died.

A 28-year-old worker suffered a leg injury in the accident.

Safety regulators are on the scene looking into the cause.