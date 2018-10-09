Joan Niesen discusses the MLB Playoffs and College Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There was a lot of playoff talking going on during Sports Feed on Tuesday night.

Naturally, that includes the MLB Playoffs which are going on right now with five teams still left with a chance to win the World Series. At the same time, College Football teams are positioning themselves for a chance to be in the conversation for the College Football Playoff in 2018 as the regular season reaches the halfway point.

Joan Niesen of Sports Illustrated discussed both of those topics during her most recent appearance on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch her discussion in the video above or below.