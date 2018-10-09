‘Men of Chicago Real Estate’ trade suits for swimsuits in charity calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A group of Chicago real estate brokers is taking on homelessness by taking off their business suits.

It’s no secret a time-tested truth in the competitive world of business is to “dress for success.” And no one knows that more than Tony Mattar, 28, a rising star in Chicago real estate known for his clothes as much as his closings.

“There’s a certain dress code associated with the job,” he said.

But while at the gym one day, the former Northwestern University freestyle swimmer had a stroke of genius: "Men of Chicago Real Estate." Mattar decided to ask his fellow brokers to strut their stuff and pose for a calendar whose sales will support of Chicago’s underprivileged communities.

“I got 11 other guys in the industry who are all realtors at a bunch of different brokerages around the city,” Mattar said. “And we’re doing a really fun photo shoot at the beach. We’re going to sell them and the proceeds are all going to a great cause.”

Mattar is selling the $29.99 calendar online, hoping it will be as hot as the real estate market. While the group plans to support a new charity each year, the inaugural goal is to raise $250,000 for the Chicago House and Social Service agency, which provides housing and assistance to those living with HIV and AIDS.