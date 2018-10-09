× 3 charged after attack on 3 Chicago officers in Englewood

CHICAGO — Three people have been charged after an attack that injured three Chicago police officers in Englewood.

Senneca Traylor, 19, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery of an officer and two counts of resisting an officer. Janice Lewis, 20, is charged with one count of aggravated battery of an officer. Robert Williams, 28, is charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of resisting an officer.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of South Throop as police were taking a person into custody for spitting in an officer’s face.

Police said an offender intervened the arrest by throwing a two-by-four piece of wood at the officers, striking one in the back of the head.

Police pursued the offender into a residence, where occupants then locked the officers inside. After some time, officers were able to place the offenders into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

Two other officers were also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A bond court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.