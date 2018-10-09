Pregnant woman, 29, killed while pushing stalled car in Streamwood

STREAMWOOD, Ill. — A pregnant mother of four was killed Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck while trying to push a stalled car in Streamwood.

The driver of the pickup truck is in custody. No charges have yet been filed.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. Monday as Aries Cobian, 29, and her cousin tried to push their stalled 1994 Oldsmobile eastbound on East Lake Street near South Park Avenue, according to police and relatives.

As the duo tried to get off the road, police said, they were rear-ended by a 2001 Toyota pickup truck.

It was dark in the area, and the crash occurred near a curve. There were construction barricades visible on both sides of the road due to road resurfacing.

Cobian, of Glendale Heights, was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she later died. Relatives said Cobian was 12 weeks pregnant. She had four children, ranging in age from 6 months old to 9 years old.

The children are now with their father.

Family members said Cobian worked at McDonald’s. She was described as outgoing, smart and caring — someone who would do anything for her children. She attended Streamwood High School.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Police are still investigating.