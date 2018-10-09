Van Dyke moved to jail in Quad Cities to await sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer convicted of murdering Laquan McDonald has been moved to a jail three hours west of Chicago to await sentencing.

Jason Van Dyke "was transferred to Rock Island County [Jail] this morning after it was determined this was the best housing assignment for him and the jail compound as a whole," said Cara Smith, chief policy officer for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. "There were absolutely no incidents of any nature that prompted this decision. He is one of 45 jail detainees housed off site."

Smith said high-profile inmates such as Van Dyke, 40, are often moved to maintain safety and stability at Cook County Jail, 2700 S. California Ave.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos told the Chicago Tribune that Van Dyke arrived at Rock Island County Jail on Tuesday. Bustos said Van Dyke will be kept in protective custody away from the jail's general population.

A Cook County jury on Friday convicted Van Dyke of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery for shooting McDonald 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014. A truck driver had called 911 to report McDonald inside a locked truck lot. The 17-year-old was armed with a 3-inch blade and high on PCP.