Chicago International Film Festival delivers 150 films through Oct. 21

CHICAGO — From now until Oct. 21, Chicago becomes a movie lover’s dream. It’s the kickoff of the 54th annual Chicago International Film Festival at the AMC River East theater on Illinois Street.

This year, there are more than 150 films from more than 50 countries.

The opening night film Wednesday is Steve Carell and Timothee Chalamet’s “Beautiful Boy,” a beautiful yet gut-wrenching look at opioid addiction and a father's quest to save his son. Director Felix Van Groeningen will introduce the film.

Other A-listers appearing at the festival this year include Chicago filmmakers George Tillman Jr. and Robert Teitel for their story “The Hate U Give.”

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis, director Steve McQueen and actress Michelle Rodriguez will appear on the red carpet Saturday night for the Chicago-filmed drama “Widows.”

William Friedkin, director of “The Exorcist” and one-time WGN-TV director, is being honored Monday.

Academy Award-nominee Carey Mulligan presents her new film with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Wildfire," on Tuesday.

For more information visit chicagofilmfestival.com.